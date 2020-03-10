Matisse Capital Purchases 17,291 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Matisse Capital raised its position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned about 3.01% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

The New Ireland Fund Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

