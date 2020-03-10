Matisse Capital Purchases New Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust makes up about 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 12,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,683. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.