Matisse Capital Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd accounts for about 3.1% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period.

NYSE VTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

