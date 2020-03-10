Matisse Capital Raises Stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,381,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 453,055 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $4,363,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $537,500.00.

NYSE KMF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 81,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,624. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.