Matisse Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,021 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned approximately 2.32% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

MXE stock remained flat at $$9.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.52.

About Mexico Equity and Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

