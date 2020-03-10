Matisse Capital Sells 44,035 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Matisse Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,035 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund accounts for about 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.16% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 63.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:BIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,792. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.