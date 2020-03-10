Matisse Capital Sells 59,748 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Matisse Capital lessened its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 59,748 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned approximately 1.03% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1,020.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 9,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $78,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 63,609 shares of company stock valued at $519,662 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

