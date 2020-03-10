Matisse Capital Takes Position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $342,000.

IRR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,954. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

