Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Matrix Service worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matrix Service by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 248,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matrix Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Matrix Service by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Matrix Service by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

