Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,110 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Matrix Service worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MTRX stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.67 million, a P/E ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Matrix Service Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.