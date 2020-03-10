Matthew Goldfarb Purchases 14,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DBD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $435.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.