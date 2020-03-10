MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

