McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at Canaccord Genuity

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MCB stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. 6,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

