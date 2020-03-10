Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 230,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,573. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $179.80 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 26.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 34,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

