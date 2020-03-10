MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $33,681.92 and approximately $320.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

