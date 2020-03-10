MediShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $138,593.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $138,593.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.02507209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00213061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012195 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

