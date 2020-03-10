Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Medtronic has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

NYSE:MDT traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. 9,723,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Cfra increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

