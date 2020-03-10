Meet Group (MEET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Meet Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

MEET stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,143. The company has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MEET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Meet Group from $5.00 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

