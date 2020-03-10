Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $55,116.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00634338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009121 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,553,187 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

