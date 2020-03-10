Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 695 ($9.14). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 557.09 ($7.33).

Get Meggitt alerts:

MGGT stock opened at GBX 489.10 ($6.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 626.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.04. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.