Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Bought by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,034 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Mellanox Technologies comprises 0.5% of Symphony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLNX traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,092. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.