Membrana (MBN) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Membrana token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. Membrana has a market capitalization of $358,660.97 and $56,639.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00482806 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.76 or 0.06392158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057515 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031139 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 643,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,338,562 tokens. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io.

Membrana Token Trading

Membrana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ProBit Exchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Membrana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Membrana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.