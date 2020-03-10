Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 9.5% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $308,213.96 and approximately $162.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00943758 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

