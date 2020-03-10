Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,665. The company has a market cap of $516.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

