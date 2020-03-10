Mercury Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $555,005.68 and $3,923.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

