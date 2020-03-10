Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson Sells 6,638 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MMSI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 766,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after buying an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 826,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.