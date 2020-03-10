MESG (MESG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, MESG has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One MESG token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. MESG has a total market capitalization of $518,431.79 and approximately $1.50 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,437,585 tokens. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The official website for MESG is mesg.com. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

