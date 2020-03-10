Metadium (META) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94,137.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $94,137.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.08 or 0.02517385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00214814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00125503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

