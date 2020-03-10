Metal (MTL) Price Down 18.5% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003407 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Cryptopia, OKEx and Tidex. Metal has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Cryptopia, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Kyber Network, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

