MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $89,567.55 and approximately $32,306.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00482209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.33 or 0.06371162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013288 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003791 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.