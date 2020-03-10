Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $443,625.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.02543920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00086074 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,760,683 coins and its circulating supply is 77,760,578 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, RightBTC, QBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

