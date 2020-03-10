Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.58 ($15.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

B4B3 stock opened at €10.00 ($11.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. Metro has a 1-year low of €10.15 ($11.80) and a 1-year high of €14.50 ($16.86). The stock has a market cap of $29.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

