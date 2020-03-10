Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 425.88 ($5.60).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.50).

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). As a group, analysts expect that Metro Bank will post 8690.9997587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

