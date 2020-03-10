M&G Plc (LON:MNG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.77

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MNG stock traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170.20 ($2.24). 12,972,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. M&G has a one year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

Get M&G alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on M&G in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.