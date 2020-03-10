MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after buying an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 967,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 697,579 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $17,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 722.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 465,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.