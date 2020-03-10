Michaels Companies (MIK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Michaels Companies to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIK opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

