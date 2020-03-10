Michelle L. Basil Sells 395 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HAE traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

