MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,721.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $2,721.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002235 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

