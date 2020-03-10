Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,282 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

