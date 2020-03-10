Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

