Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

