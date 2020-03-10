Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 341,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.