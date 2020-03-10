Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

