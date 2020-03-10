Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.18

Media stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of 1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Microsoft’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $110.98 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

