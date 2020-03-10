Microvision (MVIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 5,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MVIS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

