Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO Sells $212,376.28 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. 85,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

