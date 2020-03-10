Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 480.28 ($6.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 538.54. The stock has a market cap of $438.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Herbert purchased 3,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

