Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 11.05 Per Share

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.05 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MIDW traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 476 ($6.26). 108,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 538.54. The firm has a market cap of $438.71 million and a PE ratio of 26.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Andrew C. Herbert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

