Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Hits $0.0010

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $715,033.79 and approximately $2,592.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

