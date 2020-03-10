MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $1.88 on Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00023658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $319.87 million and $1.06 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00944269 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

